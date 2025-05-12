Sammy the ‘saint’ and Agradaa the ‘rich beggar’: Is there really more blessing in giving?

The Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, now finds himself on trial—not in a courtroom, but in the ever-unforgiving court of public opinion.

As critics pass judgement, his defenders have mounted a passionate defence to preserve his ‘saintly’ image.

At the centre of the controversy is a viral video showing a dollar cash gift handed to self-styled evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng—better known as Nana Agradaa.

Amid the public uproar, Mr Gyamfi has remained apologetic, pleading for understanding. He described the gesture as “simply a kind act to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and lifelong custom of lending a helping hand to people in need.”

His words echo the sentiment of Acts 20:35:

In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’

But as the crowd cries “crucify him”, it’s worth taking a closer look at the curious case of Sammy the ‘Saint’ and Agradaa the ‘Rich Beggar’.

The Story of the Cheerful Giver

2 Corinthians 9:7 reminds us:

Each one must give as he has decided in his heart, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.

In the viral video that has ignited national debate, Sammy Gyamfi—also the National Communications Officer of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC)—is seen handing over dollar bills to Agradaa at a public event.

Later, in a sermon at her church, Agradaa disclosed that she had requested fuel money, which resulted in the $800 cash gift. The revelation came just days after the launch of a new Code of Conduct for public officials—raising serious questions about the appropriateness of the gesture.

While Mr Gyamfi has issued a public apology, describing the act as innocent and well-intentioned, many remain unconvinced.

The ‘Rich Beggar’ Paradox

In Ghana, the culture of gifting—particularly from politicians to the public or religious organisations—is hardly new. But this time, the defence of “helping someone in need” does not sit well with many.

Why? Because Agradaa is no ordinary citizen. Her extravagant lifestyle, luxury vehicles, and frequent boasts of wealth on social media hardly present her as someone in need of financial assistance.

Here are a few critical questions:

Would the backlash be as severe if the gift had been in Ghana cedis rather than US dollars?

Would the reaction differ if the recipient had been a struggling church member or an unknown supporter?

Is the outrage really about the act itself—or the fact that it was captured on camera?

Why Gifting Agradaa Looks Bad

Agradaa is no stranger to controversy. Her dramatic transformation from traditional priestess to self-declared evangelist has not erased a troubling past.

She has been embroiled in multiple allegations of fraud, most notably the infamous Sika Gari money-doubling scandal.

For example, on 27 April 2021, she was arrested for operating a television station without a licence, contrary to Section 110 of the Electronic Transactions Act, 2008 (Act 772).

She was also charged with promoting ‘charlatanic’ advertisements. She was subsequently convicted on her own plea and fined GHS 36,000, with a three-year prison sentence in default.

Agradaa has also been frequently seen flaunting her fleet of vehicles and extravagant lifestyle online.

In light of these, it is difficult for many to accept her as a ‘needy’ recipient of public generosity—especially from a government official.

Chief of Staff Summons Sammy Gyamfi – What Next?

Perhaps the most damaging aspect of this saga is the timing. The controversy erupted just days after President John Mahama reiterated his administration’s commitment to integrity, transparency, and impartiality in public service.

The optics are undeniably poor: a public official, filmed handing foreign currency to a highly controversial religious figure, undermines that message—and hands a political gift to the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Yet, in a welcome sign of accountability, the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reportedly summoned Sammy Gyamfi to explain his actions. This suggests the government is taking the matter seriously, at least outwardly.

Conclusion

The Bible reminds us that there is more blessing in giving than in receiving. But in this case, the blessing appears wrapped in a package of political fallout.

Proverbs 19:17 states:

Whoever is kind to the poor lends to the Lord, and He will reward them for what they have done.

Sammy Gyamfi’s intentions may have been sincere. However, in a political climate where public trust is fragile and perception is paramount, even a “cheerful gift” can become a public relations disaster.