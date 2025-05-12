Sammy Gyamfi summoned by Chief of Staff over viral dollar gift to Agradaa

The Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, has reportedly summoned the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, over his controversial dollar gift to self-proclaimed evangelist and founder of the Heaven Way Church, Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

This development follows public outrage after a viral video emerged showing Mr Gyamfi handing her the money during a recent public event.

According to multiple reports, Mr Gyamfi has been directed to appear before the Chief of Staff to explain the circumstances surrounding the transaction. However, the date for the meeting has not been disclosed.

The move is in line with the government’s commitment to promoting integrity among public officials, especially following the recent launch of the Code of Conduct for Public Officials.

Meanwhile, the GoldBod CEO has issued a public apology for the gesture. In a social media post on Sunday, he clarified that the gift was a simple act of kindness, made with no malicious intent.

He wrote:

To clarify, this was simply a kind gesture to a fellow human being, in line with my daily and lifelong custom of lending a helping hand to those in need.

I genuinely believed this act of kindness was done in private and never imagined it would enter the public domain. That is unfortunate and regrettable.

He added:

I must say that I understand the uproar this gesture has caused, particularly from comrades who are sincerely upset by it. To all such individuals, I am genuinely sorry for this regrettable act of indiscretion. I respect and appreciate your views.

Agradaa Fires Back at Critics of $800 Gift from Sammy Gyamfi

Meanwhile, Nana Agradaa has issued a stern warning to critics of the $800 gift, stating that anyone who condemns the gesture will be cursed if they ever receive a similar gift from a government official in the future.

Addressing the controversy during a church service on Sunday, 11 May, Agradaa explained that she had requested fuel money from the government official, which resulted in her receiving the amount.