Dollar Gift Saga: NPP alleges money laundering, urges OSP, CID to prosecute Sammy Gyamfi

The opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) has called on the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service to launch an immediate investigation into the conduct of Sammy Gyamfi, Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), over his controversial $800 cash gift to evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa.

According to the NPP, the gesture raises serious concerns about potential money laundering and breaches of Ghana’s financial laws, including the Foreign Exchange Act, the Anti-Money Laundering Act, and the Code of Conduct for public officials.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, 13 May, the party’s National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye (Nana B), urged the OSP and CID to thoroughly search Mr Gyamfi’s properties, scrutinise his sources of income, and, if necessary, prosecute him.

He stated:

These bodies must search all his residences, examine any assets acquired during his tenure in government, and prosecute him if he fails to disclose the source of these large sums of money—part of which he gleefully distributed.

The NPP further called on President John Dramani Mahama to immediately interdict Mr Gyamfi or, at the very least, suspend him pending the outcome of an official investigation.

Note that he has not received any salary since his appointment, so clearly the money he gave away is disproportionate to his declared income. We urge the President to act swiftly or risk undermining his own commitment to integrity in public office.

The party argued that Mr Gyamfi’s actions constitute a blatant violation of the recently launched Code of Conduct for public officials, and warned that failure to sanction him would render the policy ineffective.

Nana B also referenced Sammy Gyamfi's comments on allegations involving former Sanitation Minister Cecilia Abena Dapaah.