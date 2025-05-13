Shatta Wale backs Sammy Gyamfi amid the Agradaa dollar saga, says he's a giver

Musician Shatta Wale has come to the defence of Sammy Gyamfi, the National Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), after a video of him giving money to Evangelist Mama Pat popularly known as Agradaa sparked widespread backlash.

In the widely circulated footage, Gyamfi, who also serves as Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board, is seen handing over dollar notes to Agradaa. The video quickly went viral, with many critics describing the gesture as inappropriate and questioning his motives.

Taking to Facebook, Shatta Wale expressed his disappointment over the harsh criticism aimed at the politician. According to the artiste, Gyamfi has a longstanding history of supporting underprivileged individuals and should not be condemned based on a single incident.

Do you all know when Sammy Gyamfi started helping the streets? All of you should shut up and leave the young man alone if you don’t know about someone’s humble beginnings. We like tarnishing people’s image too much

Sammy Gyamfi responds and apologises

In response to the criticism, Sammy Gyamfi issued a public apology, explaining that his gesture was meant as a private act of kindness and not intended for public consumption. He acknowledged the concerns raised and emphasised that he had no malicious intent.

The gesture was purely out of goodwill. I understand the backlash and I respect the views of those who were disappointed. I’ve always tried to support those in need, and this was no different,

Agradaa adds to the controversy

Adding fuel to the debate, Agradaa—who had previously declared support for the New Patriotic Party (NPP)—announced that she now stands with the NDC, citing Gyamfi’s cash gift as her reason. Her comments triggered further speculation, with many accusing her of deliberately orchestrating the video to discredit the politician.

According to media reports, Gyamfi has since been summoned to the Jubilee House to provide an explanation for his actions. He is said to be meeting with Chief of Staff Julius Debrah to discuss the matter in detail.