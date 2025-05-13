Kofi Mole demands 8-week public apology from Bongo Ideas over defamatory claims

Edward Amoah, popularly known as Kofi Mole, has taken legal action over what his lawyers describe as “false, malicious, and defamatory” statements regarding his health and drug use, which were circulated online following a recent interview.

The statements were made by a content creator linked to Bongo Ideas and widely shared on social media platforms, especially TikTok.

In a formal cease-and-desist letter dated May 7, 2025, legal representatives for the Ghanaian musician demanded an immediate end to what they called a targeted smear campaign. The letter, addressed to Bongo Ideas, accuses him of extracting and distorting content from an interview conducted by Elliken Aldiam of KSS Media to promote Kofi Mole’s latest EP, 84 Do Album.

The offending publications have falsely imputed to our client the use and/or abuse of illegal narcotic substances, as well as unspecified drug-related health complications

According to the legal team, the claims have caused Kofi Mole significant emotional distress, a loss of business opportunities, and serious reputational damage both in Ghana and internationally.

Demands from Kofi Mole’s legal team

The lawyers, acting on the musician’s behalf, laid out three clear demands:

An immediate halt to any further publication or circulation of the defamatory content.

A full retraction of the offending material on all the platforms where it was originally shared.

A public apology, to be published weekly for eight consecutive weeks beginning within seven days of the notice.

These statements are wholly untrue, baseless, and without lawful justification, and were made with the clear intent to injure the reputation of our client

Kofi Mole, who is also a father and philanthropist, has maintained a clean public image throughout his music career. His legal representatives have indicated they will pursue “all available legal remedies” if the demands are not met within the stipulated timeframe.

Court orders Bongo Ideas to pay 170k to Kojo Forex in defamation case

On 17 May 2023, Kojo Forex filed an amended statement of claim in court, accusing Bongo Ideas of libel. In his suit, he sought damages amounting to one million Ghana cedis (GH₵1,000,000).

After reviewing the evidence presented, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of the Accra High Court, Jurisdiction 2, delivered a ruling on 28 January 2025.