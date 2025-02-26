Court orders Bongo Ideas to pay 170k to Kojo Forex in defamation case

On 17 May 2023, Kojo Forex filed an amended statement of claim in court, accusing Bongo Ideas of libel. In his suit, he sought damages amounting to one million Ghana cedis (GH₵1,000,000).

After reviewing the evidence presented, Justice Forson Agyapong Baah of the Accra High Court, Jurisdiction 2, delivered a ruling on 28 January 2025.

The court awarded Kojo Forex general damages of GH₵100,000, along with an additional GH₵50,000 for aggravated, exemplary, and compensatory damages. Furthermore, the defendant was ordered to pay GH₵20,000 in legal costs.

In addition to the financial awards, the court granted further reliefs to the plaintiff. Bongo Ideas was ordered to publicly apologise for the defamatory statements and retract them on his Twitter page within 21 days of the judgment. The court also issued a permanent injunction preventing Bongo Ideas from making or publishing any further defamatory statements about Kojo Forex.

This ruling marks a significant legal setback for Bongo Ideas, who has often been a controversial figure on social media.

Background

Ghanaian forex trader Bright Kojo Onipayede, popularly known as Kojo Forex, sued Albert Nathaniel Hyde, widely known as Bongo Ideas, for defamation.

Kojo Forex claimed that Bongo Ideas published defamatory statements about him on Twitter, damaging his reputation. As a result, he sought GH₵1 million in compensation and a perpetual injunction restraining Bongo Ideas from making any further defamatory statements against him.

Providing more details in the lawsuit, which he shared on his Twitter handle, Kojo Forex demanded an unqualified apology to be issued on social media, along with the retraction of the defamatory tweets.