I’d better run for political office as an independent candidate, Kojo Forex says

Renowned forex trader and financial educator, Kojo Forex, has set social media abuzz with a bold political musing that has sparked widespread reactions.

In a candid tweet, he floated the idea of running for political office as an independent candidate, sparking mixed responses from his followers. The suggestion comes with a unique edge: his outspokenness and determination to avoid political sabotage.

Kojo Forex, whose influence extends beyond financial trading to motivational and transformative engagements, took to Twitter to share a thought-provoking statement about his political future. “Looking at how opinionated I am, I’d better run for any political office as an independent candidate before I come blast President or Minister of Finance make dem sabotage me. What do you guys think though?” he tweeted.

His followers did not hold back their thoughts, with many offering words of encouragement and strategic advice.

Engr. Francis championed the idea, emphasising the need for grassroots impact:

“I believe in you, the way you are, only if you can get the youth in your constituency to change their life. They can see, and you will win. Start from next year. By the next four years, you will have majority people.”

Similarly, globetrender drew parallels to the political journey of actor-turned-politician John Dumelo, noting, “It makes sense. Just like John Dumelo did.”

Another follower, Oman Ghana, highlighted the importance of maintaining an independent stance while staying grounded in principles:

“Was about saying that. Just like how A Plus is doing, not allowing himself to be caught up by political bias and sticking to his thoughts. Would love you like that.”

However, not everyone was sold on the independent route. Louisamakye1 weighed in, stating, “Independent is not the best choice when you want to make a greater difference.” On the contrary, jayyd4L offered wholehearted support: “I think you are the best candidate.”

Kojo Forex’s suggestion reflects his entrepreneurial mindset and ability to challenge the status quo. Over the years, he has built a reputation for empowering youth through forex trading and promoting financial independence across Ghana and beyond. His hypothetical entry into politics mirrors the broader trend of influential figures transitioning into leadership roles, blending their unique experiences with their vision for societal change.