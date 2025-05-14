Pres. Mahama accepts Sammy Gyamfi’s apology, snubs dismissal demands

After days of public debate over the $800 cash gift from the Acting CEO of the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), Sammy Gyamfi, to evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, the Office of the President has finally broken its silence.

Speaking to journalists on Wednesday, 14 May, Minister of State in charge of Government Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, confirmed that President John Mahama was fully briefed on the matter by Chief of Staff Julius Debrah upon his return to the country.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu stated that while the President has decided not to pursue further disciplinary action, Mr Gyamfi has received a stern caution.

The view is that the Presidency acknowledges Mr Sammy Gyamfi’s immediate act of contrition and his recognition of the need to express regret over the incident. That apology has been accepted.

You will recall that when the President launched the Code of Conduct, he stated that one of the remedies for any potential breach would be a public apology.

He added that the Chief of Staff had formally cautioned the GoldBod CEO and underscored the importance of avoiding such incidents in future.

The Chief of Staff cautioned him. Having accepted his apology, he impressed upon him the need to be mindful of public sentiment and to act in a manner that reflects the expectations of the Ghanaian people.

Mr Kwakye Ofosu concluded that the Presidency does not believe any further action is necessary, stressing that this should serve as a lesson for all government officials.