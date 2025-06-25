Minority slams BoG over sack of over 100 employees, seeks CHRAJ action

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has strongly criticised the Bank of Ghana (BoG) for what it describes as the ‘unlawful’ dismissal of over one hundred (100) employees recruited in 2024.

According to the Minority, the decision contravenes the country’s Labour Act, 2003 (Act 651), describing it as a clear violation of the Constitution, labour laws, and basic principles of decency.

The affected staff reportedly received termination letters on Thursday, 19th June 2025, signed by Mrs Lucy Sasu, Head of the Human Resource and Capacity Development Department. The letters stated that the terminations followed the completion of their mandatory six-month probationary period.

However, during a press conference held on Tuesday, 24th June, the Minority Caucus questioned the rationale behind the move and accused the central bank’s management of disregarding parliamentary oversight. The caucus stated:

It is particularly troubling that the Bank of Ghana proceeded with these dismissals while a motion for a parliamentary inquiry is pending before the House. This is a slap in the face of Parliament and a disregard for democratic oversight. No institution should act with such impunity.

The Minority further noted that the affected employees now face economic hardship, psychological distress, and shattered aspirations, stressing that the issue is “more than a legal matter – it is a moral crisis.”

The Caucus has therefore called for the immediate reinstatement of the dismissed workers and demanded that the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Asiama, be summoned before Parliament over alleged abuse of power.

Additionally, the Minority is urging the Chief Labour Officer, the National Labour Commission, and the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ) to intervene promptly to protect the rights of the affected workers and halt what they term as lawlessness.

