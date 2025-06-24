W/R: Police rescue 12-year-old boy tortured in viral video; 2 suspects arrested

The Ghana Police Service has apprehended two suspects involved in the torture of a 12-year-old boy. The video, which has since gone viral on social media, shows the helpless victim stripped naked by the perpetrators, tied with a nylon rope and hanging from the roof of a building.

The assailants then proceeded to subject the boy to severe lashes before smearing his body and private parts with what is believed to be green pepper, whilst the victim screamed in anguish.

The video sparked public outrage, with many Ghanaians including child rights advocates calling for the immediate arrest of the assailants and demanding justice for the young victim.

In a subsequent statement dated Tuesday, 24th June and signed by the Head of Public Affairs of the Western Regional Division, Olivia Adiku, the Police disclosed that the incident occurred at New Ankasa community near Elubo in the region.

The statement noted that the victim was subjected to the assault for allegedly stealing 200 cedis. It further stated that two suspects have since been taken into custody to assist with investigations.

The statement read:

Suspects Issah Morro, aged 58 years, and Suleman Abdul Rashid, 27 years, who were seen in the video, have been arrested. The suspects are currently in Police custody assisting with the investigation.