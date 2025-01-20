Cancelling road toll collection was illegal – Agbodza confirms reintroduction plans

Minister-designate for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has reaffirmed plans to reintroduce toll collection on major roads across the country, describing the previous administration’s decision to abolish road tolls as “illegal.”

This aligns with a statement made by Minister-designate for Finance, Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, during his vetting on 13th January.

The Akufo-Addo-led government announced the cancellation of road tolls in the 2022 budget, replacing them with the controversial electronic transfer levy (E-Levy). This decision sparked significant backlash, including opposition from the NDC caucus in Parliament.

Recounting the events during his vetting before the Appointments Committee on Monday, 20th January, Mr Agbodza revealed that the NDC caucus had advised the then Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwasi Amoako-Attah, against the cancellation. However, their advice was ignored.

He stated:

Hon. Haruna and myself met Hon. Amoako-Attah and gave our commitment not to cancel it. Indeed, we were surprised that, on the day they wrote to claim they had zeroed it. For me, it was an act of illegality.

Mr Agbodza questioned the rationale behind the decision, highlighting its impact on road maintenance and contractors.

They claimed road tolls were only accruing about 80 million cedis. But today, there are contractors working for the Government of Ghana who are owed as little as 5,000 cedis for weeding roadsides. Can you imagine how many roadside weed clearers could be paid with 80 million?

He assured the public that toll collection would return under the current administration but with a more efficient, technology-based system.

Yes, road tolls are coming back, but not in the form of physical obstructions where drivers stop to pay cash. It will be based on a technological platform that is fair, easy to collect, transparent, and accountable.