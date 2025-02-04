Apologise for ‘reckless attack' on Clerk or else… – Ahiafor warns Afenyo-Markin

First Deputy Speaker of Parliament and Chairman of the Appointments Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, has called on Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin to issue an unqualified apology to the Clerk of the committee, Gifty Jiagge-Gobah.
This follows multiple accusations by Afenyo-Markin, who has alleged bias on the part of the Clerk, claiming she is working in favour of the NDC Majority MPs. The Minority Leader first made these allegations after chaos erupted during a committee sitting on Thursday, 30th January.
At a subsequent press conference on Monday, 3rd February, he reiterated his accusations, called for her removal, and accused her of making disparaging remarks against the NPP Minority caucus on her WhatsApp status.
In response, the Chairman of the Committee, Bernard Ahiafor, has described the comments as “reckless and needless,” urging Afenyo-Markin to apologise. He warned that if the Minority Leader fails to do so, he may be compelled to refer him to the Privileges Committee.
In an interview with Accra-based Joy News, Mr Ahiafor stated that he has personally apologised to Madam Jiagge-Gobah.
It was needless. It was uncalled for. No matter how dissatisfied you are as a Member of Parliament with the conduct of a Clerk, the procedure to seek redress is available.
The clerks of the committee work under the Clerk of Parliament. So, if you have concerns about a particular clerk, I believe your complaint should be directed to the Clerk of Parliament rather than making accusations in front of the media.
He further cautioned:
If he is given the opportunity to apologise, he should take advantage of it. If he does, there will be no need to refer him to Privileges. However, if he fails to do so, we will revert to the rules, and the necessary actions will be taken.
Meanwhile, several Ghanaians, including former NDC MP for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, have condemned the Minority Leader’s remarks against the Clerk.