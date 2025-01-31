Appointments Committee: Afenyo-Markin accuses NDC majority of intimidation

The NPP Minority Caucus in Parliament has accused their counterparts in the NDC Majority of attempting to intimidate its members on the Appointments Committee to hinder them from performing their duties.
The Minority alleged that the NDC side facilitated the invasion of Parliament by thugs during Thursday night’s altercation between members of the committee.
In a brief news conference in Parliament on Friday, 31st January, Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin stated that the caucus has made several compromises to ensure the smooth running of government business, despite criticism from its own supporters.
He added that despite these efforts, the Majority Caucus continues to intimidate them during the vetting process.
We have cooperated extensively with the Majority side and have even been criticised for not conducting a detailed inquisition into matters concerning some of the President's nominees. Despite this, we are beginning to observe attempts by the Majority to force through ceremonies and railroad them through a rubber-stamp process.
He further accused the NDC of orchestrating security breaches:
We are also beginning to observe a breakdown of security, law, and order within the precincts of Parliament, especially last night at the committee room, by some NDC thugs. These thugs were hired, organised, and brought in to intimidate the Minority.
The Minority Leader vowed that his side would remain resolute and would not resort to boycotting the vetting process.
They are to govern together with us. We will not allow them to use their so-called majority to force their way. It won't happen. In fact, we are not going to boycott any proceedings. Boycotting is not part of us. We will stay in and protest, and they will not have their way.
Mr Afenyo-Markin, therefore, called on the Clerk to Parliament to take decisive action to address the situation and improve security in the House.