We are not Antichrist – Afenyo-Markin defends freemasonry (Video)

Minority Leader and MP for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has responded to critics of the Freemasonry fraternity following recent public debate. According to him, the fraternity is not an anti-Christ organisation, arguing that he continues to uphold his Christian faith.
His response follows a recent statement from the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, which reaffirmed the Church’s strong opposition to members joining the Freemasonry fraternity.
The public statement, signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, emphasised that the fraternity’s practices remain fundamentally at odds with Catholic teachings.
It further asserted that Freemasonry’s ultimate aim is the destruction of Christianity, declaring that no one can simultaneously claim to be a proud Catholic and a Freemason.
However, commenting on the development in an interview with Accra-based Citi TV, Afenyo-Markin stated that he has not renounced his Catholic faith and continues to attend regular Mass.
He argued that the fraternity is not anti-Christ:
There are many colleagues who are Freemasons and are afraid to talk about it. Freemasonry is not Antichrist. I am saying that Freemasonry is not Antichrist. If for nothing at all, the Rose Choir, the highest level of Masonry, you must profess Christ. People don't know, and people say things. But I am ready for that debate.
The Minority Leader further noted that he is yet to receive a letter from the Church cautioning against his membership of Freemasonry.
If I receive a delegation of my church leaders for a conversation, we'll have a good conversation. If it gets to a point that the church takes a position that we think that we really disagree with you that would be for me to take a decision in that circumstance. But I know we will not get there. In that circumstance, I will still have to remain a Catholic or move to the Anglican Church and become an Anglican.
When questioned about choosing between the Church and Freemasonry, Afenyo-Markin expressed confidence that it would not come to that, emphasising the Church’s acceptance of all persons.