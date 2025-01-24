Here's all you need to know about freemasonry in Ghana

Freemasonry has been a subject of fascination, controversy, and speculation for centuries. A few days ago, the topic surfaced prominently during parliamentary vetting in Ghana, where Alexander Afenyo-Markin's alleged association with the organisation came under scrutiny.

This revelation has reignited public interest in the fraternity, its principles, and its influence. While Freemasonry is often misunderstood, it remains one of the world's oldest and most widespread fraternal organisations.

What Is Freemasonry?

Freemasonry is a global fraternal organisation that traces its origins to the stonemason guilds of the Middle Ages in Europe. Over time, it evolved into a society of like-minded individuals dedicated to personal development, moral philosophy, and charitable works. Members, referred to as Freemasons, meet in local groups called lodges, which operate under regional governing bodies known as Grand Lodges.

Freemasonry is neither a religion nor a political movement, but it does emphasise spiritual growth and ethical conduct. Members are encouraged to practise tolerance, charity, and respect for others, regardless of religious or cultural backgrounds.

The History of Freemasonry

Freemasonry’s roots can be traced to the late 16th and early 17th centuries, with the formation of the first Grand Lodge in England in 1717 marking a significant turning point. The fraternity spread rapidly across Europe and the Americas, attracting influential figures from all walks of life. Over the years, it expanded globally, establishing lodges in Africa, Asia, and the Caribbean.

In Ghana, Freemasonry was introduced during the colonial era, with lodges initially serving expatriates. Over time, Ghanaians began to join the fraternity, contributing to its growth and influence in the country. Today, Freemasonry in Ghana operates under various jurisdictions, including the United Grand Lodge of England, the Grand Lodge of Scotland, and other international bodies.

Core Principles of Freemasonry

Freemasonry is built on three foundational principles, often referred to as the "Three Great Lights":

Brotherly Love: Encouraging goodwill and harmony among members.

Relief: Promoting charitable efforts to support communities and those in need.

Truth: Pursuing personal growth, knowledge, and moral integrity.

Symbols and Rituals

Freemasonry is famous for its use of symbols, which are often rooted in medieval stonemasonry tools. Common symbols include:

The Square and Compasses: Representing morality, boundaries, and guidance.

The All-Seeing Eye: Signifying divine oversight and moral accountability.

The Apron: A reminder of the stonemason’s craft and the importance of honest labour.

Rituals play a significant role in Freemasonry. These ceremonies, often steeped in allegory and symbolism, are designed to convey moral lessons and foster a sense of brotherhood among members.

Membership and Secrecy

Membership in Freemasonry is open to individuals who believe in a Supreme Being and demonstrate good moral character. Historically, only men were allowed to join, but in modern times, some lodges have opened their doors to women or established female-only branches.

Freemasonry has been criticised for its perceived secrecy, which has fuelled conspiracy theories. However, members argue that their practices are simply private rather than secret, with much of their work focused on philanthropy and community service.

Prominent Ghanaians Who Are Freemasons

Several prominent Ghanaians have been associated with Freemasonry over the years. These individuals include influential figures in politics, business, and academia. Some notable names are:

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II: The current Asantehene, who is believed to be affiliated with the fraternity.

John Agyekum Kuffuor: Former President of Ghana.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin: A Member of Parliament whose alleged association with Freemasonry recently came up during parliamentary vetting.

These individuals have played significant roles in shaping Ghana’s history and development, further highlighting the fraternity’s influence in the country.

Addressing Misconceptions

Freemasonry is often misunderstood due to myths and conspiracy theories. Some associate it with hidden agendas or occult practices, but these claims lack evidence. Freemasons emphasise that their organisation is focused on self-improvement, ethical living, and charitable contributions.