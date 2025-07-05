Kudus, other Black Stars players jam at Black Sherif’s epic London concert (Video)

Three Ghana internationals took a night off from their football worries to enjoy Black Sherif's explosive Iron Boy Tour concert at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday night.

Mohammed Kudus, Kamaldeen Sulemana, and Ernest Nuamah were all spotted in the crowd, dressed in white outfits as they danced and sang along to the Ghanaian rap sensation's biggest hits.

The trio looked relaxed and carefree, a stark contrast to the chaos surrounding their club careers.

Black Sherif, renowned for his deep lyrics and blend of Ghanaian Highlife, Afrofusion, hip hop, dancehall and trap, delivered an unforgettable performance that had the packed venue buzzing.

His emotional rendition of "One" from the Iron Boy album was a particular highlight, with fans singing every word back to him.

The three footballers were seen jamming from the upper stands throughout the show, clearly enjoying themselves as they moved to the infectious beats.

Videos circulating on social media showed them fully immersed in the music, with Kudus even attempting to sing along as Black Sherif performed on stage.

Needed escape for Ghana trio

For the Black Stars teammates, the concert provided a perfect escape from their respective club dramas.

Nuamah’s Lyon have been relegated to Ligue 2 following financial troubles, and he could be on the move this summer if the club’s appeal fails.

Ernest Nuamah bags brace as Lyon crush FCSB to reach the final 8

Kudus is wanted by many clubs, including the likes of Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea. However, it seems these clubs are yet to agree a fee with West Ham United, who value the 24-year-old more than £50 million.

Per the Standard, Kudus’ release clause is set at £85 million, although this is only active for the first 10 days of July.

Suleman, on the other hand, just secured a career-reviving move to Atalanta after the Serie A club agreed a deal worth €17.5m in installment plus €4m add-ons with Southampton.