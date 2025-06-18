Our teammates mock us because of Ghana’s poor pitches – Baba Rahman

Black Stars left-back Baba Rahman faces mockery from his European teammates over Ghana's shocking pitch conditions, highlighting a crisis that continues to embarrass the nation on the international stage.

The PAOK defender has spoken out about the humiliation he endures when returning to his Greek club after international duty, where colleagues ridicule Ghana's playing surfaces.

In a recent interview with JoySports, Rahman revealed:

You go back to your club after international duty, and your teammates mock the country because of the pitches we play on. It's honestly a national disgrace.

His frustration reflects widespread sentiments within the Ghanaian football community and fans.

The experienced defender, who has featured for top European clubs throughout his career, described the situation as deeply embarrassing for a country with Ghana's footballing heritage. He stressed:

This is a serious issue that needs urgent attention. I'm pleading with those in charge, let's at least ensure the national team has a proper pitch to play on. Sometimes it's really embarrassing.

Ghana's pitch problems aren't new. The Confederation of African Football (CAF) imposed a temporary stadium ban on the country last year, though it was later lifted. However, the underlying issues remain unaddressed.2

Rahman acknowledged that Ghana's weather presents challenges for pitch maintenance but insisted this shouldn't excuse the current standards. He explained:

I understand the weather makes pitch maintenance difficult, but we still need to make the effort.

The defender emphasised that improving playing surfaces would benefit all of Ghana's national teams, from youth level through to the senior men's and women's sides.

His comments have reignited calls for urgent action from the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and government officials to address what many consider a national embarrassment that undermines the country's proud footballing reputation.

Accra Sports Stadium pitch

The poor conditions continue to damage Ghana's image both domestically and internationally, with Rahman's experiences serving as a stark reminder of the work needed.