Arsenal fan Gabby Otchere-Darko tells Thomas Partey to leave and chase the money

Famous Ghanaian lawyer Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko has told Thomas Partey he should quit Arsenal and go somewhere else to earn proper money.

Despite being a lifelong Arsenal supporter himself, Gabby believes the Ghana midfielder should put his wallet first and leave the club he loves. Speaking on Asaase Radio's Breakfast Show, Gabby said:

I'm an Arsenal fan, but I advise Thomas Partey to move elsewhere and make some good money for his pension years.

His comments come as Partey faces a big decision about his future. The 32-year-old's contract with Arsenal runs out at the end of this month, four years after joining from Spanish side Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have hinted they want to keep Partey and are talking to his representatives about a new deal. But the midfielder has caught the eye of other European clubs and wealthy Saudi Arabian teams who could offer him massive wages.

Gabby Otchere-Darko meets Arsenal stars Partey and Nketiah after Man City defeat

Why Gabby believes Partey must move

Gabby, who knows football finances well, thinks Partey should seriously consider his options rather than staying loyal to Arsenal. At 32, the former Tema Youth player is getting older and needs to think about securing his future finances.

The lawyer's advice shows he's putting Partey's personal interests ahead of his own feelings as an Arsenal fan. It's quite rare to see a supporter openly tell a key player to leave their beloved club, but Gabby clearly believes it's the right move for Partey's bank account.

Last season, Partey was a regular for Arsenal, making 52 appearances and scoring four goals. His experience and quality in midfield have made him valuable to the team.

But with Saudi clubs offering eye-watering salaries to attract top players, Partey could potentially earn far more money elsewhere than Arsenal are likely to offer him.