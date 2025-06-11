Ex-Premier League star could be jailed until 2038 for smuggling cocaine worth GH₵660 million

Ex-Premier League defender Ronnie Stam could be locked up until 2038 after being accused of smuggling massive amounts of cocaine worth millions.

The 40-year-old former Wigan Athletic player appeared in a Dutch court this week facing serious drug trafficking charges. If convicted, he could get 13 years behind bars and pay a hefty fine of around £1.5 million.

Stam played for Wigan between 2010 and 2013, making 73 appearances during his three seasons in England's topflight. He was part of their famous FA Cup-winning squad in 2013, though he missed the final against Manchester City. After that triumph, he moved to Belgian side Standard Liege.

The court in Breda heard that Stam and his older brother Rudi, 43, allegedly moved two tonnes of cocaine from South America to the Netherlands between 2020 and 2021. The drugs had a street value of about £48 million.

Prosecutors told the court they found evidence in encrypted phone messages between the brothers. They claim the chats included photos of cocaine blocks, showing the pair's involvement in the trafficking operation.

Ronnie Stam

Ronnie Stam's brother Rudi also in big trouble

Rudi Stam is also in serious trouble, facing more than six years in prison and the same massive fine if found guilty.

During the hearing, Ronnie Stam admitted to being involved in moving 20 kilos of drugs to Germany in 2020. However, he denied any other involvement in drug dealing and insisted the money in his bank accounts came from his football career.

Ronnie Stam

Before joining Wigan for £2 million in 2010, Stam had won the Dutch league title with FC Twente under former England manager Steve McClaren.