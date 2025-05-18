Crystal Palace stun Man City to claim historic first FA Cup title in 119 years

Crystal Palace ended their 164-year wait for a major trophy with a resilient 1-0 victory over Manchester City in the FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Saturday.

Eberechi Eze’s first-half strike proved decisive, securing a historic win for the Eagles against the reigning Premier League champions.

Eze broke the deadlock in the 16th minute with a clinical low finish, capitalising on a swift counterattack.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson delivered a heroic performance, saving a penalty from Omar Marmoush and making several crucial stops, including a pivotal late denial of Jeremy Doku to preserve Palace’s lead.

Manchester City dominated possession but struggled to penetrate Palace’s organised defence.

A potential second goal for the Eagles was ruled out after VAR adjudged Ismaila Sarr to be offside in the buildup to Daniel Muñoz’s disallowed effort.

Despite late pressure from Pep Guardiola’s side, Palace held firm to clinch a landmark victory.

A triumph years in the making

The win exorcised past FA Cup final demons for Palace, who had suffered defeats to Manchester United in both 1990 and 2016.

They now join Wigan Athletic (2013) as the only clubs to lift their first major trophy by defeating City in an FA Cup final.

For City, the loss marks the first season since 2016-17, Guardiola’s debut campaign, that they have failed to win any of the four major trophies.

Meanwhile, Palace’s triumph cements their place in footballing folklore, delivering long-awaited glory to their supporters in unforgettable fashion.