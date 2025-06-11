Vision FC captain Habib Ganiu confirmed dead

Vision FC have confirmed the death of their former captain Habib Ganiu. The club announced his passing on Tuesday.

Ganiu captained Vision FC during their successful campaign to reach the Ghana Premier League for the 2024/25 season. He was a key player in the club's promotion from the lower divisions.

The club released a statement saying:

We are deeply saddened by the passing of our former captain, Habib Ganiu. He was an inspiration to everyone at Vision FC and a key figure in our journey to the Premier League. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

Habib has been described him as an all-round leader who will never be forgotten by club.

READ ALSO: University of Ghana student tragically dies after collapsing during fun games

Tributes pour in for Habib Ganiu

His teammates and coaches respected him for his leadership during the promotion campaign.

The defender led the team through their historic qualification, becoming the first Vision FC captain to take the club into Ghana's topflight. Players looked to him for guidance both in training and during matches.

Fans have been paying tribute to Ganiu on social media since news of his death broke. Many remember him as a humble player who always put the team first.

Other clubs and players across Ghana have also sent their condolences. The football community has described him as a role model who showed what dedication could achieve.

His family will announce funeral arrangements soon. The club has asked for privacy during this difficult time.