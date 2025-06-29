Woman arrested for possession of suspected narcotics in Tema

The Tema Regional Police Command has arrested a 29-year-old woman, Ms Sophia Amankwa, for the unlawful possession of substances believed to be narcotic drugs. The arrest occurred at Dogo Junction near Ada in the Greater Accra Region.

According to a police statement, the incident took place on 25 June 2025, following the interception of a tipper truck bearing registration number GW 9768-12. The driver of the vehicle is reported to have fled the scene, abandoning the truck. A subsequent search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a large quantity of suspected narcotics — specifically, 3,900 compressed and cello-taped slabs concealed within 52 sacks. The substances are believed to be Indian hemp.

Preliminary investigations have identified Ms Amankwa as the owner of the suspected narcotics. She is currently in police custody and is assisting with ongoing enquiries.

Meanwhile, a manhunt has been launched for the driver and other potential accomplices. The Tema Regional Police Command has reiterated its commitment to intensifying efforts to combat drug trafficking and related criminal activities in the region.

A few weeks ago, Pulse reported that the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana intercepted and seized 73 slabs of a substance suspected to be cocaine, which was en route to the Netherlands in Europe. The illicit consignment, weighing approximately 89.74 kilogrammes, was discovered on Wednesday, 23 April, concealed within cargo at the Swiss Port in Tema.

Four individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure, although their identities were not immediately disclosed. They remained in custody while investigations were ongoing to determine the full extent of the operation. In a separate but related development, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) successfully intercepted a significant consignment of cocaine weighing 3.3 metric tonnes, which was reportedly being transported to Accra from the Western Region.

The intelligence-led operation took place on 4 March 2025 at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast. Authorities discovered 143 sacks of raw cocaine hidden beneath sand in a tipper truck. The vehicle, which had originated from Takoradi, was bound for Weija in Accra and was occupied by two individuals at the time of interception. Preliminary field tests conducted by NACOC confirmed the substance to be cocaine, with the initial haul amounting to 2,974 kilogrammes.