Napo reveals he was interrogated by NIB, offers critical advice to politicians (video)

The 2024 running mate of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh, popularly known as Napo, has confirmed that he was recently interrogated by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

According to him, the interrogation formed part of investigations into his tenure as Minister for Education from January 2017 to January 2021, during former President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

Dr Prempeh made the revelation while responding to the ongoing controversy surrounding former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who has, for the second time, been declared a wanted fugitive by the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP).

Speaking in an interview sighted by Pulse News, Dr Prempeh stressed the importance of accountability for former government appointees. He stated:

When I was invited by NIB, I was on a treatment follow-up outside the country. After recovering, I returned for questioning. I was later invited again, and I honoured it.

He also urged the OSP to consider travelling to the United States to interrogate Mr Ofori-Atta, who is reportedly preparing for prostate cancer surgery.

There are people the OSP has travelled to question because they were unable to return to the country. He can do the same. Ken Ofori-Atta has confirmed that he is in the USA. This will settle the controversy.

Meanwhile, the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng, has accused Mr Ofori-Atta and his legal team of acting in bad faith and deliberately evading investigations, following his failure to appear before the OSP on 2nd June.

At a press conference held the same day, Mr Ofori-Atta was again declared a wanted fugitive. The OSP also initiated an Interpol Red Notice request and called for extradition proceedings for his provisional arrest and return to Ghana.