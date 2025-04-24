89.74kg of suspected cocaine intercepted by NACOC; 4 arrested (Video)

The Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) of Ghana has intercepted and seized 73 slabs of suspected cocaine en route to the Netherlands in Europe.

The illicit substance, weighing approximately 89.74 kilogrammes, was discovered on Wednesday, 23 April, concealed in cargo at the Swiss Port in Tema.

Four suspects have been arrested in connection with the bust, although their identities have not yet been disclosed.

They are currently in custody as investigations continue to uncover the full details of the operation.

Related Drug Seizures

In a separate operation, the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) successfully intercepted a massive consignment of cocaine weighing 3.3 metric tonnes, which was destined for Accra from the Western Region.

The intelligence-led operation took place on 4 March 2025 at Pedu Junction in Cape Coast, where authorities discovered 143 sacks of raw cocaine concealed beneath sand in a tipper truck.

The vehicle, which originated from Takoradi, was heading to Weija in Accra and had two individuals onboard.

Initial field tests conducted by NACOC confirmed the substance to be cocaine, with the initial haul totalling 2,974 kilogrammes.

Further investigations led to a second operation on 8 March, during which NIB officers raided the residence of a key suspect. This resulted in the discovery of an additional 13 sacks and one bag of suspected cocaine, weighing 345.07 kilogrammes.

Comprehensive laboratory analysis by NACOC and the Ghana Standards Authority confirmed the entire 3,319.68 kilogramme consignment as high-purity cocaine, with purity levels ranging between 50% and 70%.