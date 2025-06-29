Chinese galamsey operator fled after impregnating me - Woman cries (Video)

A woman from the Ashanti Region is desperately searching for her Chinese lover who she claims abandoned her after getting her pregnant and then fleeing the country.

Selina Adu Gyamfi, from Abodom in the Asante Bekwai Municipality, has made an emotional appeal for help in finding the man known as Leon, who was involved in illegal mining operations in her community.

Speaking on Nyira FM's social programme, the distraught woman revealed how the Chinese national disappeared just as she discovered she was expecting his child. She explained tearfully:

My issue is that some Chinese people came to Abodom, Asante Bekwai, for galamsey. I had a relationship with one of them called Leon. When they were leaving, I didn't know I was pregnant.

Selina described how she met Leon several years ago whilst he was engaged in illegal mining, commonly known as galamsey, in the Bekwai area. The pair developed a romantic relationship during which Leon regularly provided financial support.

She recalled how their relationship started and explained how his promises of commitment led her to trust him completely.

He told me he loved me. He used to give me 1,000 cedis a week or sometimes 500 cedis every three days.

Galamsey

Selina shares details of relationship with Chinese

The situation took a devastating turn when Selina discovered her pregnancy two months after Leon and his colleagues had left the area. When she contacted him with the news, his initial happiness quickly turned to avoidance. She narrated:

I called to inform him I was pregnant and he said he liked it but I don't know what people told him; he started avoiding me and eventually blacklisted me.

Despite reporting the matter to police, which led to Leon's brief arrest, he was released and has since vanished completely.

Leon was good to me while we were together but now, I'm struggling to take care of the child alone. I don't know where he is.