Mentally challenged man butchers stranger, attempts to hide body in gutter

A man believed to have mental health problems has allegedly killed an unknown person at Aputuogya in the Bosomtwe District of Ghana's Ashanti Region, causing fear and shock amongst local residents.

The mentally unstable is said to have butchered the stranger and tried hiding the dead body in a gutter.

The victim, whose name has not yet been confirmed, was reportedly attacked by the suspect. The alleged attacker is not known to people in the Aputuogya area but is said to live in the nearby town of Feyiase.

Local authorities have confirmed that the suspect has been arrested and brought before the Ejisu District Magistrate's Court to face charges.

Meanwhile, the body of the deceased has been taken to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital morgue whilst police investigations continue.

The incident has left the local community shaken, with residents expressing concern about their safety following the brutal attack. Police are working to establish the full circumstances surrounding the killing and to confirm the identities of both the victim and the suspect.

The case highlights ongoing concerns about mental health support and community safety in the region. Authorities are expected to provide more details as their investigation progresses.

The Bosomtwe District, located in the Ashanti Region, is typically a peaceful area, making this violent incident particularly shocking for local residents who are not accustomed to such serious crimes in their community.