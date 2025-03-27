KATH: Doctors suspend all surgical cases following water crisis

Doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi have indefinitely suspended all surgical procedures due to a severe water shortage that has crippled the facility since last week.

The decision, deemed necessary to protect patient safety and maintain sanitary conditions, was communicated to hospital management in an official memo from the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association (KADA).

In the memorandum dated March 25, 2025, as reported by Adom Online Ohemeng Tawiah, KADA outlined the urgent need to pause new patient admissions in affected departments until water supply is restored.

This memo is to formally inform management of the decision taken by the Orthopaedic and Emergency Directorate to temporarily halt the admission of new patients until the availability of water is restored.

The association stressed that the lack of water has severely disrupted essential medical services, particularly in surgical units where sterile conditions are non-negotiable.

Water shortage compromises patient safety and hygiene

KADA emphasised that water is indispensable for maintaining hygiene, performing surgeries, and ensuring overall patient care.

The prolonged shortage has now reached a crisis level, directly threatening healthcare delivery standards.

Water is a critical resource for maintaining hygiene, conducting surgical procedures, and ensuring patient care and safety. The current shortage has reached a critical point, compromising both patient safety and healthcare delivery

KADA chairman apologises, assures continuity of care for existing patients

Dr Michael Leat, Chairman of KADA, acknowledged the inconvenience caused by the suspension but assured that current patients would continue receiving treatment under strict safety protocols.

We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience this may cause and kindly request management’s urgent intervention to address the water crisis. The directorates will continue to manage existing patients to the best of our ability while prioritising safety and hygiene.

The association further called for immediate contingency measures, including alternative water supply arrangements, and demanded regular updates on restoration efforts.

Meanwhile, KATH administration confirmed that the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has yet to resolve the supply disruption that began last week.

While emergency support has been provided by the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and GWCL itself, these measures have fallen short of the hospital’s daily operational demands.

The hospital’s Public Relations Directorate stated

We are currently relying on alternative sources, which have proven inadequate due to the huge volumes of water required for our operations daily. Aside from KATH’s own sources, the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA), and the GWCL have been assisting with alternative supplies, but these are insufficient. We remain in constant communication with the regional office of GWCL to expedite repairs and restore normal water supply

Call for immediate resolution to prevent further disruptions

The ongoing crisis has raised concerns about the hospital’s ability to function effectively without a stable water supply.

Stakeholders are urging swift action from authorities to prevent further disruptions to critical healthcare services.