Catholic Church sends stern warning to members about joining Freemasonry

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra has reaffirmed the Church’s strong opposition to members joining the Freemason fraternity. A public statement from the Church emphasised that the fraternity’s practices remain fundamentally at odds with Catholic teachings.

The statement was issued following an admission by the Minister for Youth Development, George Opare Addo, that he is a Freemason. This revelation came in response to a question from the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who is also a known member of the fraternity.

In its statement, the Catholic Archdiocese of Accra firmly reiterated that the Church has not changed its position on Freemasonry, stressing that practising Catholics cannot become Freemasons.

Quoting biblical scriptures, the statement urged young members of the Church to align with its teachings:

Many of our Catholics, especially the young adults, need to understand this and follow the Church’s direction, particularly at a time when some individuals are presenting Freemasonry as a desirable association. As a Church, the words of Proverbs 22:6 are of great importance in moulding our younger generation: ‘Train up a child in the way he should go, and when he is old, he will not depart from it.’

The statement, signed by the Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, Most Rev. John Bonaventure Kwofie, further emphasised that Freemasonry remains strictly forbidden:

On 26 November 1983, the Congregation for the Doctrine of the Faith, in a document titled Declaration on Masonic Associations, declared that ‘Masonic principles are irreconcilable with the doctrine of the Church, and that Catholic membership in Freemasonry remains forbidden.’ Catholics who are Freemasons are, therefore, in a state of grave sin and may not receive Holy Communion.

Archbishop Kwofie also noted that some tenets of Freemasonry conflict with Catholic teachings, stating:

Freemasonry seeks the destruction of the Church. Some of its principles denigrate Jesus Christ, our Lord and God, by placing Him on the same level as Buddha, Krishna, Confucius, and others. Prayers through Christ are omitted and instead directed to the so-called Great Architect of the Universe.