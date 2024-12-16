We'll see how you'll fund your policies after scrapping taxes – Afenyo-Markin to NDC

Majority Leader and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has questioned the ability of the incoming National Democratic Congress (NDC) government to implement its policies while fulfilling promises to scrap certain taxes.
Afenyo-Markin expressed doubts about how the NDC, led by President-elect John Dramani Mahama, intends to roll out social intervention programmes after eliminating taxes such as the E-Levy and the betting tax.
Mahama, during his campaign for the December 7 elections, pledged to repeal the Electronic Transfer Tax (E-Levy), the 10% betting tax, and the emissions levy, among others, within his first 120 days in office.
Delivering his address during Parliament's resumption on Monday, December 16, Afenyo-Markin challenged the NDC, stating:
We are aware that this incoming government is going to implement this Nkok) nkitinkiti policy. The Nkok) nkitinkiti is a social intervention programme. We are going to welcome it. But you say you are going to reduce taxes, repeal the betting tax, the E-Levy, and taxes at the port. We wonder where you will get the money to implement your policies. We are waiting.
The Majority Leader also admitted that the outgoing New Patriotic Party (NPP) government had made mistakes and accepted the electoral verdict.
Mr Speaker, this is a time for reflection, particularly for those of us moving into opposition. No party can run a perfect government. We concede that mistakes were made, and the people have spoken. We’ve accepted it.
Parliament reconvened today after being adjourned on November 7 amidst the four vacant seats controversy. Notably, NPP MPs took their seats on the right-hand side of Speaker Alban Bagbin, indicating the majority caucus, while NDC MPs sat on the left as the minority.