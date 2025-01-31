Dr Johnson Asiamah appointed to replace Dr Addison as Governor of Bank of Ghana

President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Dr Johnson Asiamah as the Acting Governor of the Bank of Ghana, pending approval from the Council of State.

Dr Asiamah replaces Dr Ernest Addison, who has proceeded on leave ahead of his retirement on 28th March 2025.

A statement dated Friday, 31st January 2025, and signed by the Acting Spokesperson of the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, read:

Dr Asiamah's nomination follows the receipt and acceptance of a formal request by current Governor, Dr Ernest Addison, to proceed on leave leading to his retirement on 28th March 2025.

Dr Ernest Kwamina Addison was appointed Governor of the Central Bank by former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in April 2017. His tenure was extended for another four years in 2021.

Brief Profile of Dr Johnson Asiamah

Dr Johnson Asiamah, who previously served as the Second Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana between 2016 and 2017, holds a PhD in Economics from the University of Southampton, UK. He has extensive experience in monetary policy formulation, financial stability regulation, and economic research.

With over 23 years of experience at the Central Bank, he also served as the Director of the Macroeconomic Management Department at the West African Institute for Financial and Economic Management (WAIFEM) in Lagos, Nigeria, between 2010 and 2013. There, he designed and managed capacity-building programmes for staff of central banks, Ministries of Finance, and other public sector institutions across West Africa.