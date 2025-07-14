Be UNIQUE! Discover your personal fashion style with these proven steps

In the ever-spinning carousel of fashion, it's easy to feel lost amidst fleeting trends and celebrity looks. But the most truly stylish individuals aren't those who slavishly follow every fad; they're the ones who've cultivated a distinct personal style – an authentic expression of who they are through their clothes. It's about confidence, comfort, and a wardrobe that genuinely works for you, not just for the catwalk.1

So, how do you peel back the layers of fleeting fashion and unearth your own unique style? It's a journey of self-discovery, not a shopping spree.

How To Discover Your Personal Fashion Style

1. Take a Deep Dive into Your Wardrobe (and Your Feelings)

Start with what you already own. Go through your wardrobe and pull out every item you absolutely love to wear. These are the pieces that make you feel fantastic, comfortable, and truly "you." Why do you love them? Is it the fabric, the fit, the colour, or how they make you feel?

Conversely, identify the items you rarely wear or even dread putting on. Why do they sit unworn? Are they uncomfortable, ill-fitting, or just not "you" anymore? This exercise helps you understand your current preferences and what to avoid in the future. Pay attention to textures, silhouettes, and the overall 'vibe' of the clothes you're drawn to.

2. Live Your Lifestyle, Dress Your Lifestyle

Your personal style isn't just about what looks good; it's about what works for your actual life. Are you usually at a formal office, working from home, or spending weekends outdoors? Your wardrobe should reflect your daily activities. There's no point having a closet full of suits if you spend most of your time in casual settings, and vice-versa.

Consider your daily routines, your work environment, and your social life. What do you need your clothes to do for you? Do you need durability, comfort, elegance, or something that transitions easily from day to night? Your style should be a practical extension of your reality.

3. Seek Inspiration, Don't Copy

Look around you for inspiration, but with a critical eye. This could be fashion magazines, social media (Pinterest is excellent for this), films, or even people you admire in everyday life. Create a mood board – physical or digital – of outfits, colours, textures, and even broader aesthetics that catch your eye.

The key here is not to copy directly but to identify patterns. Are you drawn to classic tailoring, rugged utility wear, minimalist lines, or bold, artistic expressions? Break down why you like a particular look. Is it the colour combination, the silhouette, or the way the person carries themselves? Adapt elements that resonate with you to fit your body and your lifestyle.

4. Understand Your Body (and How to Flatter It)

Knowing your body shape is incredibly empowering. It's not about hiding anything, but about understanding what cuts, fits, and proportions naturally flatter your unique build. Whether you're an inverted triangle, a rectangle, or an hourglass, certain garments will simply hang better and make you feel more confident.

For instance, if you have broader shoulders, certain necklines might balance your frame. If you're a bit more slender, layering can add depth. Understanding your natural lines allows you to choose clothes that work with your body, rather than against it, leading to a much more comfortable and polished look.2

5. Experiment Fearlessly (and Patiently!)

Developing personal style is a journey, not a destination. It involves a fair bit of experimentation. Don't be afraid to try on things you wouldn't normally consider. You might surprise yourself! Visit shops, try on different styles, and see how they feel. What looks dreadful on the hanger might look fantastic on you, and vice-versa.