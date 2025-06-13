Selina Boateng reveals Christian marriage struggles, says many want out

Award-winning gospel artiste Selina Boateng has opened up about the often concealed marital challenges faced by couples within Ghana’s Christian circles, particularly those in ministry.

Speaking in an interview on Onua FM on Wednesday, 11 June 2025, Boateng revealed that numerous Christian couples silently endure unhappy marriages for fear of public scrutiny and societal judgement.

If people had the freedom to walk away from their marriages without judgment, divorce cases would rise like gunfire. It would be overwhelming to witness

Selina Boateng

According to Boateng, the illusion of stability in Christian marriages is largely upheld by the fear of being misjudged or labelled by society and the Church, rather than by mutual fulfilment or enduring love.

She also stressed the heavy burden borne by Christian women, particularly those in leadership or ministry roles, who are often compelled to present a flawless image despite personal turmoil.

Once you're married, you can’t even talk about what you’re going through. Even the people who pushed you into it won’t be there to comfort you

The Alpha and Omega singer further stated that such marital challenges not only affect the emotional well-being of Christian leaders but also take a toll on their spiritual lives and ministerial effectiveness.

If you’re a Christian and your marriage breaks down, it affects everything — your peace, your ministry, your purpose — especially if you're a gospel musician

Boateng called for greater empathy within religious communities, noting that many women are met with scepticism and blame when they attempt to speak out about their struggles. She believes that numerous respected Christian figures, if given the opportunity, would admit to regretting their marital choices.

So much is happening behind closed doors. If people were allowed to speak freely, you’d be shocked how many men of God and gospel musicians would confess to marrying the wrong partner,