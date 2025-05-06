Here are the 10 richest religious organisations in the world

Religious institutions around the world continue to hold substantial financial assets, with some managing billions in investments, land, property, and charitable ventures.

The latest figures according to Religious Websites, compiled from religious websites reveal the ten wealthiest religious organisations globally, led by major Christian denominations and influential religious foundations across different continents.

1. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints – $265 Billion

Also known as the Mormon Church, this American-based institution tops the list with an estimated wealth of $265 billion. Its extensive portfolio includes investments in real estate, agriculture, media, and global business ventures.

2. Catholic Church in Germany – $47.24B to $265.62B

The Catholic Church in Germany holds one of the most valuable church assets globally, though estimates vary. It benefits from state-supported church taxes and a vast property portfolio, contributing to its immense wealth.

3. Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) – $31.11 Billion

India’s wealthiest Hindu temple trust, TTD manages the revered Tirupati Balaji temple. Its assets include gold reserves, fixed deposits, land, and donations from millions of devotees worldwide.

4. Muhammadiyah – $27.96 Billion

This Indonesian Islamic organisation combines religious leadership with ownership of hospitals, universities, and businesses. Muhammadiyah has grown into one of the most financially robust religious groups in Southeast Asia.

5. Catholic Church in Australia – $23.25 Billion

The Catholic Church in Australia oversees schools, hospitals, charities, and properties nationwide. With extensive real estate and institutional investments, it remains one of the wealthiest entities in the country.

6. Catholic Church in France – $23 Billion

France’s Catholic Church retains a wide range of assets, despite the country’s secular policies. It manages historical churches, monasteries, and properties dating back centuries.

7. Seventh-day Adventist Church – $15.6 Billion

This global Protestant denomination operates numerous educational and healthcare institutions. Its wealth is sustained through tithes, donations, and a broad network of investments.

8. Church of England – $13.84 Billion

The Church of England owns valuable real estate and investment portfolios across the United Kingdom. As the established church, it receives income from property rentals, donations, and managed funds.

9. Church of Sweden – $11.41 Billion

Though it officially separated from the state in 2000, the Church of Sweden still maintains significant assets, including landholdings and church properties inherited over centuries.

10. Trinity Church (Wall Street) – $6 Billion