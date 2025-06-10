Woman in tears, blames Korle-Bu staff for uncle’s death after asthma attack [Video]

A Ghanaian woman has publicly criticised staff at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital following the death of her uncle, alleging that medical personnel refused to provide treatment due to an ongoing strike.

The woman claims that hospital workers denied care to her uncle, who was experiencing a severe asthma attack, because they were participating in industrial action.

In a video cited by Pulse Ghana, she provided a detailed account of the circumstances surrounding her uncle's death.

Workers at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, today my uncle had a serious asthma attack. When he was brought there, he was struggling, but because you people are on strike, you refuse to take care of him

The woman further alleged that her uncle's wife offered to pay any amount for treatment, but their pleas were ignored.

Even after his wife was demanding that you take care of him, and she's going to pay any amount. Let's put profession aside; we are all humans...

She described her uncle as a 30-year-old man who had been married for three years and had no children.

A young man at the age of 30 years, he married just three years ago and doesn't have a kid. He had an asthma attack, and you ignored him on the floor while he struggled for his life, telling the wife, "You're on strike".

The woman confirmed that her uncle has died and his body has been taken to the mortuary.

Watch the video below

GRNMA rejects government proposal to delay new working conditions

Meanwhile, GRNMA has rejected a government proposal to postpone the implementation of new working conditions until 2026, describing the offer as unfair.

The rejection comes amid an ongoing nationwide strike by GRNMA members.

On Monday, June 9, the Ministry of Health convened an emergency meeting with GRNMA leadership and other health sector stakeholders in an attempt to resolve the industrial action.

Following the meeting, GRNMA Vice President Samuel Akoto Alagkora informed journalists that the government attributed the delay to insufficient funding.

He explained that the government sought to defer the agreed-upon changes to 2026, a timeline the union finds unacceptable.

He further accused the government of attempting to avoid retroactive payments by creating the impression that negotiations had only recently commenced.

Despite the rejection, the Ministry of Health has indicated its willingness to continue negotiations.

Ministry spokesperson Tony Goodman emphasised the government's flexibility in the ongoing discussions.

The strike continues as both parties seek to find common ground on the implementation timeline and funding arrangements for the new working conditions.

Doctors at Komfo Anokye Teaching hospital turn away hundreds of patients

In a related development, doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital have turned away hundreds of patients, stating they cannot work without nurses.

The situation at the Kumasi-based tertiary hospital highlights the widespread impact of the ongoing GRNMA strike on Ghana's healthcare system.