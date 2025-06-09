'I was forced to walk from Mpreso to Nkawkaw' - Mechanic jailed in Ataa Ayi case

Yaw Asante Agyekum, a Ghanaian mechanic who was wrongfully convicted as an accomplice of the infamous armed robber Ataa Ayi, has shared an emotional account of the trauma he endured during his wrongful imprisonment.

In an interview cited by Pulse Ghana, Mr Agyekum reflected on the distressing events that led to his arrest and eventual sentencing.

He recalled a specific moment that remains etched in his memory—the inhumane treatment he received during his arrest, including a long, forced walk in chains.

I was in church with my sick mother in Kwahi when two policemen came. In a conversation, the police said I'm really good at the fitting work I do. I was using a Sony Ericsson phone, and in an attempt to remove my phone from the pocket, I was hooked and asked, Where is Ataa Ayi?

I responded that I don't know what he's about. They asked whether I know him, and I responded, Yes, I know him because I'm the one who services his motorcycle for him.

I never knew he was a criminal. I know him to be a taxi driver, and he sells motorcycles as well. I was then carried away.

Though he didn’t fully understand the charges at the time, Asante said he instinctively knew that he was going to be imprisoned—yet he was completely unaware of what crime he was supposedly guilty of.

One thing I will never forget is this. I was taken from Kwahu Mpreso and was forced to walk to Nkawkaw.

His story underscores the harsh and unjust experiences faced by many who fall victim to wrongful arrests and convictions. It also serves as a painful reminder of the flaws in the justice system that can shatter innocent lives.

Background of the Case

Raymond Aryee Aryeetey, popularly known as Ataa Ayi, was one of Ghana’s most feared criminals in the early 2000s.

He led a gang responsible for a string of violent crimes, including armed robberies, car hijackings, and home invasions. His activities left a lasting mark on the national psyche, and his name became synonymous with fear and lawlessness.

Despite multiple police pursuits, Ataa Ayi managed to evade capture for years, largely due to his hidden identity and mobility.

His criminal reign ended in February 2005 when he was apprehended during a police operation based on a credible tip-off.

He was later sentenced by an Accra Fast Track High Court to a total of 160 years in prison—70 years in one case and an additional 90 years from separate robbery charges.

Several individuals, including Yaw Asante Agyekum, were also arrested and convicted as part of his network.

The Court’s Verdict

In a landmark decision, the Court of Appeal acquitted and discharged Yaw Asante Agyekum, who had served 35 years of a prison sentence handed down in 2010.

His conviction had been based on allegations that he was part of Ataa Ayi’s criminal syndicate, specifically working as a mechanic for the gang.

Arrested in 2002 and later convicted for conspiracy to commit murder, Agyekum consistently maintained his innocence.

His legal team challenged the conviction on grounds of insufficient evidence and the lack of legal representation during his initial trial.

The Court of Appeal, made up of Justices Aboagye Tanoh, Stephen Oppong, and Janapare Bartels Kodwo, ruled in Agyekum’s favour.

They concluded that the prosecution failed to establish a credible case against him. As a result, his conviction was overturned, and he was ordered to be released immediately.