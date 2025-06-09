Asafo Maame Florence, the Ghanaian woman who raises rats, loves them like kids [Video]

In a small town in Ghana, Assin Anyinabrim in the Central Region to be precise, a woman named Asafo Maame Florence is redefining what it means to care.
Working at Assin Nsuta Senior High School, Florence has taken on an unlikely mission: raising rats not as pests, but as part of a purposeful and deeply personal journey.
Her story began near the bushy edges of the school compound, where nature often crosses paths with school life.
One day, a group of children chased a mother rat. What happened next changed everything.
MUST READ: Court remands satellite installer for allegedly defiling 3 girls
We are near a bush, and one day, the children chased and killed the mother.
Florence recalled.
They didn’t know the babies were in the hole. They poured lots of water into it, and the next morning, I found the babies.
Uncertain of what to do, Florence first tried seeking help from a local agricultural school.
I sent them to agric school so they could keep them, but they said they didn’t have the equipment to nurture them.
Faced with the burden alone, she nearly gave up, but a memory of a national initiative by John Mahama gave her new motivation.
I decided to throw them away, but I remembered the words of President John Dramani Mahama, who encouraged us to engage in animal rearing through his ‘Nkukor nkitinkiti’ policy. I was inspired by that and decided to bring them home.
READ ALSO: GPL final wrap: Gold Stars crowned champions, Hearts win, Vision FC defeat Kotoko
Armed with nothing but determination, she began feeding the baby rats with milk. It was a difficult and time-consuming task—but it worked.
I started feeding them with milk for three months, and they became strong.
Her care turned into a passion project. Despite the challenges, Florence now dreams of building a dedicated space to raise them properly.
Rearing them is very difficult, but I want to build a house full of them so I can keep them there. I’ll fill the room with sand so they can create their holes and stay.
More than just a personal effort, her goal is to serve Ghanaian students, especially those studying science, who often lack access to lab animals for practical work.
READ MORE: Ballon d’Or should go to Champions League winner - Cristiano Ronaldo declares
I want to nurture them for science students since they use them for practicals.
To ensure the animals are safe and healthy, Florence has taken responsible steps.
I sent them to the veterinary clinic to be injected so they become safe.
Now, she’s calling for support to expand her efforts.
I’m appealing for sponsors to come to my aid.
She stated she is determined to continue with the rearing of the rats.