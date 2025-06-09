GPL final wrap: Gold Stars crowned champions, Hearts win, Vision FC defeat Kotoko

Gold Stars FC have carved their name into Ghanaian football history by winning their first-ever Ghana Premier League title with a resounding 4-0 victory over Accra Lions on the final day of the season.

The dominant performance at Bibiani’s Duns Park sealed a memorable climax to the 2023/24 campaign.

Roared on by their home crowd, the Miners made their intentions clear from the first whistle.

Abdul Farouk Amoaful opened the scoring before Kelvin Oppong, Samuel Kumi, and Frank Amankwah added their names to the scoresheet, completing a comprehensive win against a side already relegated.

The victory ensured Gold Stars finished top of the league table, capping a consistent and impressive season in which they outperformed some of Ghana’s most storied clubs.

With this triumph, they not only clinch their first league title but also book a spot in the 2025/26 CAF Champions League preliminary round.

Their qualification follows in the footsteps of Medeama SC and FC Samartex 1996, who represented Ghana on the continental stage in the two preceding seasons.

Hearts of Oak edged out Samartex

At the Accra Sports Stadium, Hearts of Oak ended the season on a higher note with a narrow 1-0 win over FC Samartex in their final game of the season but still missed out on the top four.

The Phobians started on a higher note and got two glorious opportunities in the opening ten minutes but had them all checked by the Samartex goalkeeper Zakari Musah.

The Timber Giants also broke with a dangerous attack, but their attacker was checked brilliantly by Emmanuel Amankwah.

In the second half, FC Samartex didn't start the second half too well following an early injury to Baba Hamadu, but thankfully the player stood up and continued.

Hearts of Oak finally opened the scoring account in just eleven minutes from the start courtesy of Konadu Yiadom, who jumped high to connect from Raphael Amponsah's delivery.

The visitors came so close to scoring ten minutes later, but Emmanuel Mamah had his shot dealt with nicely by goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

It finished 1-0 for Hearts of Oak, who extended their recent winning streak to four to wrap up the season as they finished in fifth place with 58 points.

Vision FC silence Kotoko

Meanwhile Asante Kotoko’s hopes for a high finish were dashed after a disappointing 3-1 defeat to newcomers Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex.

The Porcupine Warriors' hope of clinching the Ghana Premier League title was left in the mud, and they could not pull any magic on the final day.

Asante Kotoko will now turn their attention to the F Cup with the hope of winning it and representing Ghana in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Other results

In other games, Dreams FC finished on a high note with a 4-1 thrashing of Legon Cities at the Tuba Astro Turf, despite the visitors already being relegated, providing a fitting end to their season.

The final fixtures also saw Nations FC lose 0-2 to Heart of Lion, Medeama SC fall 1-2 to Berekum Chelsea, and Aduana FC defeat Basake Holy Stars 3-1 in a series of competitive matchups.

The season’s dramatic climax has left the Ghana Premier League buzzing with excitement, as Bibiani GoldStars’ historic win sets a new benchmark for emerging clubs.