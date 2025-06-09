Alcaraz claims second straight French open title in epic five-set thriller over Sinner

Carlos Alcaraz delivered one of the most unforgettable comebacks in French Open history on Sunday, rallying from two sets down to defeat Jannik Sinner 4-6, 6-7(4), 6-4, 7-6(3), 7-6(10-2) in a marathon final that lasted 5 hours and 29 minutes, the longest men’s singles final in the Open Era at Roland Garros.

The 22-year-old Spaniard saved three match points and demonstrated incredible mental and physical resilience to capture his second consecutive French Open title and fifth Grand Slam crown in as many final appearances.

With the victory, Alcaraz also notched his 20th career title and extended his winning streak over Sinner to five consecutive matches.

This marked Sinner’s first loss in a Grand Slam final and highlighted the fierce rivalry between two of tennis’s brightest young stars.

Sinner, who had chances to seal the match late in the fifth set, applauded Alcaraz’s brilliance and sportsmanship at the end, saying, "I'm very happy for you. You deserve it."

The match saw dramatic swings of momentum.

At one point, Sinner was just two points away from victory, but Alcaraz responded with breathtaking shot-making, including a dazzling cross-court backhand that helped push the contest into a decisive tiebreak.

Alcaraz dominated the final tiebreak, closing it out with a stunning forehand pass before collapsing in celebration.