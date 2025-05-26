Hohoe United, All Blacks promoted; RTU, Eleven Wonders to Battle for final GPL spot

Hohoe United and Swedru All Blacks have earned promotion to the 2025/26 Ghana Premier League after emerging champions of their respective Division One League zones.

Hohoe United make history in Zone One

Hohoe United capped off a remarkable campaign in Zone One with a commanding 3-1 victory over Inter Allies at the Hohoe Stadium on the final day of the season.

Goals from Anass Ganiu, Faruk Mohammed, and captain Safian Osman sealed the win, despite a late consolation from the visitors.

The victory sees Hohoe United finish the season with an outstanding 69 points from 29 matches—winning 23, drawing four, and losing only three.

In a heartwarming twist of history, Captain Safian Osman follows in the footsteps of his father, Abu Safian Osman, who led Hohoe United to Division One qualification 30 years ago.

Now, in 2025, the younger Osman has captained the side into the Ghana Premier League.

Swedru All Blacks return after 16 years

In Zone Two, Swedru All Blacks marked their return to the Ghana Premier League after a 16-year absence, clinching promotion with a convincing 3-0 win over New Edubiase on matchday 29.

The result sealed their 21st win of the season, taking them to 66 points—an unassailable lead with one fixture remaining.

Their dominant run, characterised by a well-balanced squad and disciplined tactical execution, has re-established the Swedru-based side as a serious contender in Ghanaian football.

The All Blacks will wrap up their season with an away fixture against PAC Academy, but their place in the top tier is already confirmed.

RTU and Eleven Wonders to contest final spot

The third and final promotion slot will be determined via a playoff between Real Tamale United and Techiman Eleven Wonders, following tightly contested races in Zone Three.

Hohoe United’s promotion also leaves them five points clear of second-placed Port City with one game to spare, underlining their dominance throughout the campaign.