Human head will be used in burial of Asante Mampong chief - Executioner reveals [Video]

Executioners at the funeral grounds of the late Asante Mampong chief, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, have issued a stern warning to all natives and travellers attending the funeral rites to exercise extreme caution.

Speaking in a video sighted on X (formerly Twitter), one of the royal executioners confirmed that, in accordance with ancient Ashanti customs, the king will be buried with a "head", a ritual steeped in tradition and symbolism.

When we're asked to kill, we kill. When coming to Asante Mampong, note that we are not in a good mood because we're mourning. When coming, be careful. If our overlord says we should behead, we will, and if he says we shouldn't, we won't, so tomorrow we have to bury our king with a head

The executioner’s words reflect a time-honoured but chilling tradition that predates the 20th century—one that involves burying a deceased chief with a human head.

While the spread of Christianity and modern legal systems have curbed the open practice of such rites in recent decades, the sentiments expressed show that remnants of these customs still hold deep meaning in some traditional circles.

READ ALSO: Court remands satellite installer for allegedly defiling 3 girls

As a result, residents and visitors are being strongly advised to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary movement, especially during the night of the burial.

Watch the video below

Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has arrived at the funeral grounds to oversee the proper observance of royal rites and ensure all rituals required by Ashanti tradition are carried out respectfully before the final interment of the late Daasebre.