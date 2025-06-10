BECE 2025: GES director warns students against relying on leaked answers (‘apor’)

The Ghana Education Service (GES) has strongly cautioned students against participating in any form of exam misconduct during the 2025 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).

During a press briefing on Monday, June 9, 2025, the Director-General of GES, Prof. Ernest Kofi Davis, stressed the importance of honesty and hard work.

Prof. Davis encouraged students to dedicate themselves to thorough preparation instead of depending on leaked answers, often called ‘apor’.

Put in your best effort to excel. Do not rely on leaked answers (‘apor’) or any external support—it may not come, and it certainly won’t help you

He also warned that any invigilators or supervisors found assisting in malpractice would be dealt with harshly, potentially losing their positions.

We are calling on everyone to support efforts to eliminate examination malpractice. Any invigilator or supervisor caught aiding malpractice will face severe consequences, which could cost them their jobs. We expect good role models in this system.

Prof. Davis shared these remarks while confirming that arrangements for the nationwide exams are finalised. The 2025 BECE is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, and end on June 18, 2025.

All is set for the 2025 BECE, which will run from June 11 to June 18. The timetable has already been distributed to all schools, and examination materials have been dispatched to metropolitan and district offices across the country

This year, a total of 603,328 candidates—297,250 males and 306,078 females—will take the exams, including both school and private candidates.

To maintain integrity and security, GES and the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) will administer the exams with assistance from security agencies.