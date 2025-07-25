Yango Group opens a new regional office in Abidjan to power African growth

Yango Group, a UAE-based tech company operating in over 30 countries, has opened a new African regional office in Abidjan. The hub will coordinate the company’s growing operations across the continent and marks a new chapter in Yango’s long-term commitment to Africa. With around 200 employees already on the ground, the company plans to scale its local capabilities in the coming year.

Yango first launched in Côte d’Ivoire in 2018, making Africa its starting point. Since then, the company has expanded into 16 countries across the continent, building a diverse portfolio of digital services. With Abidjan now serving as its continental headquarters, Yango Group is deepening its regional presence and accelerating innovation tailored to local realities.

“This new regional office in Abidjan is a new chapter in our journey across Africa. Our strategy is to build digital ecosystems that empower countries from within — using global technologies, but always rooted in local realities” said Daniil Shuleyko, CEO of Yango Group. “Africa was where our journey started — and today, we are investing in the future by making Abidjan home to our largest office in Africa — and the center of our strategy for the continent.”

Building digital ecosystems across Africa

Yango Group’s strategy is centered on building inclusive, locally adapted digital ecosystems that go far beyond individual services. By combining its global technologies with a hyperlocal approach, the company aims to support the continent’s digital transformation.

Across Africa, Yango already offers a broad portfolio of services — from ride-hailing and food delivery to navigation, e-commerce, and digital payments — all integrated into a single Super App. These services help unlock economic opportunity for drivers, couriers, small businesses, and users alike.

As Yango Group expands, it plans to scale this model to new countries — creating platforms that reflect local needs and strengthen entire value chains. Yango also plans to roll out more tailored solutions for businesses across the region — helping them grow and scale through technology.