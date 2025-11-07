Cristiano Ronaldo finally breaks silence on Diogo Jota funeral absence

Cristiano Ronaldo has opened up emotionally about why he was unable to attend the funeral of his Portugal teammate and close friend, Diogo Jota. The Liverpool forward tragically passed away at the age of 28 alongside his brother, footballer Andre Silva, in a car accident in July — a loss that shook the global football community.

Ronaldo explained that his absence from the funeral was influenced by two deeply personal reasons. While offering his heartfelt condolences to Jota’s family, the Al Nassr star acknowledged the magnitude of the loss and the grief felt by everyone who knew and admired the young talent.

Jota, who had become one of Portugal’s brightest attacking prospects, was widely regarded as a player destined for an exceptional career.

The news of Jota’s death stunned teammates, coaches, fans, and the wider football world, many of whom continue to pay tribute to his memory and legacy. Ronaldo, who shared a strong bond with him in the national team setup, expressed that the tragedy remains painful for him as well.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a candid interview with Piers Morgan, aired this week, Ronaldo clarified why he stayed away from the funeral, citing both emotional and situational reasons.

Two things: people criticise me a lot. I don't care about that because when your conscience is good and free, you don't have to worry about what people say

Ronaldo said,

But one of the things I don't do is, after my father died, I've never been to a cemetery again.

ADVERTISEMENT

He added that his global public profile can unintentionally shift attention away from moments that should remain intimate and focused on those directly affected:

He continued,

And second, you know me, and you know my reputation

Wherever I go, it is a circus. I don't go out because, if I go, the attention goes to me. I don't want this kind of attention.

READ MORE: PSG and Arsenal on alert as Real Madrid prepare to sell Vinicius Junior

ADVERTISEMENT

Ronaldo emphasised that protecting the privacy and dignity of the ceremony — and the emotions of Jota’s family — was his primary consideration.

One thing I don't do is, after my father died, I haven't been in a cemetery again. Second, you know my reputation that wherever I go, it's a circus. I didn’t go either, and then the attention comes to me, and I don't want that attention.

He concluded with a reflection that highlights his respect for Jota’s loved ones:

I felt good about the decision. I planned things, thinking about his family.

The football world continues to mourn Diogo Jota—a player remembered not only for his talent but for his humility, dedication, and the promise of a brilliant future that was tragically cut short.

ADVERTISEMENT