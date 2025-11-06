Mfantsipim SHS wins 2025 NSMQ, beats Augusco and Opoku Ware

The 2025 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ) delivered yet another unforgettable showdown, culminating in Mfantsipim School – popularly known as BOTWE – successfully defending their national title.

The grand finale, held at the SGS Auditorium of the University of Cape Coast, saw the reigning champions rise with precision, resilience, and intellectual dominance to claim their historic fourth national trophy.

Mfantsipim entered this year’s final as the team to beat, having powered through the semifinals with a commanding performance against Ghana Secondary Technical School (GSTS) and Mankranso SHS. Their victory adds to their triumphant campaign in 2024, making this year’s win a rare back-to-back accomplishment.

Round-by-Round Breakdown

Round One: Mfantsipim started strongly, finishing the opening round with 20 points, narrowly ahead of St Augustine’s College and Opoku Ware School, who trailed closely with slim margins. The defending champions signalled early that they were ready to protect their crown.

Round Two: The contest intensified as St Augustine’s found their rhythm and surged ahead, topping the round with 27 points. Mfantsipim followed with 24, and Opoku Ware closed the round with 17 points, keeping hopes alive but under pressure.

Round Three: The reigning champions reclaimed their lead, edging St Augustine’s by a single point. Mfantsipim amassed 30 points, Augustine’s secured 29, while Opoku Ware again settled at 17 points.The auditorium erupted with chants, counter-chants, and palpable tension as both supporters and contestants battled with strategy, poise, and substitutions.

Round Four: Mfantsipim continued to show championship temperament, maintaining a narrow lead with 46 points, ahead of St Augustine’s 42, while Opoku Ware struggled to close the gap with 29 points.

The grand finale reached its climax in the final round, and the atmosphere was electric. Mfantsipim sealed their back-to-back national triumph with 56 points, sending the crowd into wild celebration as the final bell rang. St. Augustine’s finished second with 42 points, and Opoku Ware ended with 29 points.

Final Outcome

