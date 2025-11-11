8 arrested, over 1,000 players under investigation as Turkey widens major betting probe

Eight (8) individuals, including a top-tier club chairman, have been arrested, while the Turkish Football Federation (TFF) has suspended more than one thousand (1,000) players across the country’s professional leagues.

The arrests followed an Istanbul court order detaining Eyüpspor chairman Murat Özkaya and seven (7) others on Monday. According to state-run Anadolu Agency, the operation was carried out across thirteen (13) provinces under the coordination of the Istanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office and the Cybercrime Department. The suspects are accused of participating in illegal betting networks and influencing the outcomes of football matches.

This latest round of arrests comes amid weeks of escalating revelations within Turkish football. In late October, the TFF announced that an internal investigation had uncovered widespread gambling among referees, some of whom had placed bets on matches they were officiating.

The findings were alarming: of the 571 active referees in Turkey’s professional leagues, 371 were found to hold betting accounts, and 152 were actively gambling. One referee had reportedly placed more than 18,000 bets, while dozens of others had each wagered on over 1,000 matches.

In response, the federation suspended 149 referees and assistant referees. TFF President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu described the revelations as a “moral crisis in Turkish football,” stating that the issue was not merely administrative but deeply ethical.

As the probe widened, the scandal extended to the players. In its most recent statement, the TFF confirmed that 1,024 footballers from all divisions had been referred to the Professional Football Disciplinary Council (PFDK) for investigation, including 27 players from the top-tier Süper Lig. All have been suspended from competition while disciplinary and criminal inquiries continue. Among the affected clubs are champions Galatasaray and Istanbul rivals Beşiktaş.

The federation also announced several emergency measures to address the disruption. It confirmed discussions with the Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) to authorise a special fifteen-day domestic transfer and registration window to allow clubs to replace suspended players. Additionally, all matches in Turkey’s second and third divisions have been postponed for two (2) weeks.

“The disciplinary and legal processes are being carried out meticulously in cooperation with judicial authorities,” the TFF said in its statement. “Our goal is to protect the integrity of the game and rebuild public trust in Turkish football.”

Authorities are now investigating possible links between betting networks, referees, and players. Prosecutors have indicated that charges could include match-fixing, abuse of office, and participation in organised gambling activities. The Ministry of Youth and Sports has pledged full support for the investigation, describing it as “a decisive moment for the future of Turkish sport.”

The scandal has sent shockwaves through Turkey’s football community, exposing deep weaknesses in oversight and raising concerns about the integrity of domestic competitions. FIFA and the Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) are closely monitoring developments but have yet to issue formal statements.