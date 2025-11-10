GFA charges Hearts of Oak and midfielder Hussein Mohammed over Super clash misconduct

Hearts of Oak midfielder Hussein Mohammed and the club have been charged by the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) Disciplinary Committee for misconduct during their Week 9 Ghana Premier League clash against Asante Kotoko.

The Phobians, who suffered their first defeat of the season in a 1–0 loss to their arch-rivals following Morifing Donzo’s penalty, allegedly confronted referee Reginald Collins Amoah “in a disorderly manner” after Mawuli Wayo’s stoppage-time equaliser was ruled out for offside.

The decisive moment came just before half-time when referee Amoah awarded Kotoko a penalty after judging a challenge by Amankwah Baafi on Peter Amidu Acquah. Donzo converted from the spot to give Kotoko the lead.

Hearts of Oak responded strongly in the second half, pressing for an equaliser, including a long-range effort from Raphael Amponsah. However, in stoppage time, Wayo’s finish was disallowed for offside after consultation with the assistant referees. Despite their late surge, Kotoko held on for the win at the Accra Sports Stadium.

In a statement released on Monday, 10 November 2025, the GFA stated that Hearts of Oak “failed to control their players” after the final whistle, while some supporters allegedly threw objects onto the pitch.

The statement read:

It is alleged that the club failed to control its players after the final whistle, when several confronted the referee in a disorderly manner.

According to the GFA, the charges are based on Articles 16(2)(b), 12(1)(k), and 34(6)(d) of the GFA Disciplinary Code (2019) and the GFA Premier League Regulations (2025).

Hussein Mohammed has also been accused of assaulting referee Amoah as the official was being escorted into the tunnel under police protection.

Both Hearts of Oak and Hussein Mohammed have until Tuesday, 11 November, to respond to the charges.

