GPL Super Clash: Asante Kotoko silence Hearts of Oak in historic win

Asante Kotoko secured a historic 1-0 triumph over bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in Sunday evening's pulsating Ghana Premier League Super Clash, ending a remarkable 50-year winless streak against the Phobians in the month of November.

Morifin Donzo's expertly taken first-half penalty proved the difference in a fiercely contested encounter that had everything – drama, intensity, and controversial moments that will be debated long after the final whistle.

The Porcupine Warriors broke the deadlock from the penalty spot, with Donzo showing nerves of steel to calmly dispatch his effort into the roof of the net, leaving the Hearts goalkeeper with no chance. The strike gave Kotoko a slender 1-0 advantage heading into the interval.

The opening 45 minutes belonged firmly to the visitors. Kotoko dominated proceedings from the first whistle, seizing control of midfield and pushing Hearts onto the back foot. The Phobians appeared tentative initially, struggling to match their opponents' early intensity.

However, Hearts gradually found their rhythm, growing into the contest as the half progressed. Despite creating several promising opportunities, the final ball consistently eluded the home side, with gilt-edged chances going begging.

Saka Dauda came agonisingly close to levelling terms, but Kotoko's Benjamin Asare was alert to the danger, producing a crucial save to preserve his side's advantage.

The visitors nearly doubled their lead in the 31st minute when Peter Amidu Acquah found himself in a promising position, but his finish disappointed, sailing wide of the target when he should have done better.

After the restart, the momentum shifted dramatically. Hearts emerged with renewed purpose, dictating the tempo and committing more players forward in search of the equaliser. The Phobians laid siege to the Kotoko goal, creating waves of pressure that tested the visitors' defensive resolve.

A nervous moment arrived when Osie Asibey's misplaced back pass nearly gifted Hearts a golden opportunity, but the home side's defenders recovered brilliantly to snuff out the danger.

Kotoko threatened on the counter in the 68th minute, with a powerful header beating the Hearts defence line but drifting frustratingly wide of the upright.

CONTROVERSY IN THE DYING EMBERS

The drama reached fever pitch when Hearts thought they had salvaged a point, celebrating wildly after the ball found the net. However, jubilation turned to despair as the assistant referee's flag cut short their celebrations – the goal was ruled out for offside, a decision that will undoubtedly spark heated debate in the coming days.

The victory carries enormous psychological weight for Kotoko, not just for the three points but for exorcising the demons of five decades without a November win over their fiercest rivals. The Porcupine Warriors showed tremendous character and defensive discipline to withstand Hearts' second-half onslaught and claim the bragging rights in Ghana's most storied football rivalry.