GPL Week 9 Round-Up: Kotoko Edge Past Hearts of Oak – See How the Other Teams Performed

The 2025/26 Ghana Premier League (GPL) Matchday 9 delivered thrilling football action across the country, with Asante Kotoko claiming a vital victory over arch-rivals Hearts of Oak in the much-anticipated “Super Clash” at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Hearts of Oak were narrowly beaten 1-0 by Kotoko in a fiercely contested encounter. The decisive moment came in the 45th minute, when Morifing Donzo calmly converted a penalty to give the Porcupine Warriors the lead. Despite enjoying 52% possession compared to Kotoko’s 48%, the Phobians could not find an equaliser. The defeat leaves Hearts 5th on the league table with 16 points from 9 games, while Kotoko rise to 7th with 14 points from 6 matches.

In Kpandu, Heart of Lions edged Berekum Chelsea 1-0, marking Chelsea’s third defeat in their last five meetings. The decisive goal came in the 89th minute through Paul Attah Adjei, earning Heart of Lions all three points. The win lifted Lions to 3rd place with 18 points, while Chelsea remain 14th with 8 points from 9 games.

Elsewhere, Holy Stars produced a strong performance to beat Bibiani Gold Stars 2-0. Prince Agyemang opened the scoring from the penalty spot in the 40th minute, and Prince Tweneboah added another just three minutes later. Despite the loss, Bibiani Gold Stars sit 4th with 16 points, while Holy Stars move to 17th with 5 points from 8 games.

In Aiyinase, Karela United were held to a 1-1 draw by Dreams FC. Abubakar Malik gave Karela an early lead in the 6th minute, but Sedu Suraj equalised for Dreams just after the restart in the 46th minute. Karela now sit 9th with 13 points, while Dreams have 8 points from 9 matches.

Samartex maintained their impressive home form with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Swedru All Blacks, courtesy of a decisive goal from Emmanuel Mamah. The win pushes Samartex to 9th place with 16 points, while All Blacks remain 15th with 7 points from 9 games.

In one of the weekend’s most exciting fixtures, Young Apostles came from behind to defeat Bechem United 3-2 in a five-goal thriller. Augustine Okrah gave Bechem the lead in the 25th minute, but Huseine Issah equalised for the hosts just before half-time. Issah Nyaabila put Apostles ahead in the 57th minute, only for Boa-At Regain to draw Bechem level in the 79th minute. However, Vincent Mobilla struck late in the 85th minute to seal victory for Young Apostles. The result moves them to 8th with 14 points from 8 matches, while Bechem United stay 16th with 6 points.