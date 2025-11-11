Hearts of Oak and Hussein Mohammed apologise for misconduct after Kotoko defeat

Accra Hearts of Oak and defender Hussein Mohammed have issued formal apologies for the misconduct of players and fans following their Ghana Premier League clash against arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.

In an official statement dated 10 November, the club condemned the incident and expressed deep regret over the scenes that unfolded after the final whistle. The club said:

Following the conclusion of that match, we acknowledge with deep regret the unfortunate scenes that unfolded after the final whistle. These moments do not reflect the values we uphold as a club – values rooted in discipline, respect, and the spirit of fair play.

It added:

We unreservedly apologise to the Ghana Football Association, the match officials, our fans, and the general public. We recognise the importance of maintaining the integrity of the game and are taking immediate steps to reinforce that commitment.

The club further revealed that internal disciplinary measures had been initiated against the player involved.

The statement continued:

As part of our internal response, we have initiated disciplinary processes concerning the player involved. These steps are being taken to ensure accountability, uphold our standards, and prevent future occurrences.

Defender Hussein Mohammed also issued a personal apology for his conduct towards referee Amoah during the Super Clash. Posting on his official Facebook page, Hussein expressed deep remorse and accepted full responsibility for his behaviour.

He wrote:

I wish to begin by expressing my deepest gratitude to the supporters of Accra Hearts of Oak, who turned up in their numbers to stand behind the team in our match against Kotoko. Your passion and loyalty mean everything to us, and I am painfully aware that my actions at the end of the game fell short of the respect you deserve.

The defender extended his apology to the Ghana Football Association (GFA), the referee, his teammates, and the wider football community, admitting that his actions were unacceptable.

“What happened after the final whistle was unacceptable, and I take full responsibility for my behaviour,” Hussein admitted, adding that frustration during the game led to a lapse in judgment.

He further acknowledged that his reaction did not reflect his true character or professional values, promising to learn from the experience and uphold the integrity of the sport.

“To the referee involved, I am truly sorry for confronting you in the manner that I did. I respect the difficult role referees play in ensuring fairness, and I humbly ask for your forgiveness,” he added.

Hussein concluded by assuring Hearts of Oak supporters and the football fraternity of his commitment to better conduct in the future, vowing to remain calm under pressure and honour the club’s badge with dignity.

The apologies come in the wake of disciplinary charges filed by the Ghana Football Association against both Hearts of Oak and Hussein Mohammed for misconduct during the Super Clash at the Accra Sports Stadium.