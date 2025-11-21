2025/26 GPL Preview MW11: Medeama, Hearts of Oak and Kotoko brace for defining weekend.

The Ghana Premier League enters a decisive weekend as title contenders Medeama SC, Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko all face pivotal fixtures that could reshape the season standings.

Medeama vs Bechem United: League Leaders Under PressureLeague leaders Medeama welcome Bechem United to the TNA Stadium on Saturday in a clash that could significantly impact the top of the table. Although Medeama sit at the summit, they are level on points with Heart of Lions, giving them no room for error.

Their confidence received a timely boost last weekend with a hard-fought away victory over Eleven Wonders. Back on home turf, Medeama will look to extend that momentum, especially given their strong recent record against Bechem United. In the last six meetings since May 2023, Medeama have won 4, drawn one and lost just once. Their most recent encounter in March ended in a convincing 3–1 win for the champions.

Bechem United also arrive on the back of a morale-lifting win against Samartex, but their poor defensive form on the road remains a major concern as they have conceded in each of their last ten away matches. With only two wins from 10 games this season, compared to Medeama’s six, the home side enter the fixture as favourites.

Young Apostles vs Hearts of Oak: Phobians seek response as they travel to Wenchi on Sunday with the need to bounce back from a two-game winless run. Their 1–0 defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko ended their unbeaten start to the season, and a frustrating draw with Swedru All Blacks followed. Both performances exposed issues in attack that Coach Martin Koopman will be eager to address.

Young Apostles have their own problems, coming into the fixture on the back of consecutive defeats to Kotoko and Heart of Lions. Defensive vulnerabilities have been a recurring theme, with goals conceded in each of their last five matches.Hearts of Oak, however, hold the edge in the head-to-head. They have won the last 2 meetings since October 2024, scoring 4 goals and conceding just one. This season, Hearts sit 6th with 17 points, while Young Apostles are 8th with 14 points.

Samartex vs Asante Kotoko: Tough Road Test for Zito’s MenAsante Kotoko face one of their biggest tests of the season as they travel to Samreboi to face Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Arena on Sunday. Kotoko closed the gap on the league leaders to two points on Wednesday after a late Samba O’Neil penalty sealed a 2–1 win over Young Apostles. Still unbeaten after 9 games, the Porcupines can go top depending on other results.However, inconsistency has been Kotoko’s Achilles heel.

Despite strong showings in difficult fixtures, they have dropped points in matches where they were clear favourites. Coach Karim Zito has warned against complacency as the club chases their first league title since 2022.Samartex, 7th on the table and just 3 points behind Kotoko, remain formidable at home with 4 wins and a draw in 5 games. Though they lost to Bechem United last week, they are expected to pose a serious challenge. Kotoko, however, have the upper hand in recent meetings, winning 4 of the last 6 encounters, with their most recent clash ending 1–1.

Other Fixtures This Weekend:

Holy Stars vs Karela United

Aduana Stars vs Berekum Chelsea

Hohoe United vs Eleven Wonders

Nations FC vs Bibiani Gold Stars

Vision FC vs Heart of Lions

Dreams FC vs Swedru All Blacks.